Janata curfew total inThiruvananthapuram

The nationwide ‘janata curfew’ was total in the State capital that came to a standstill and largely wore a deserted look on Sunday.

The lockdown was in response to the Prime Minister’s nationwide call to remain indoors to fight community transmission of the coronavirus.

Despite being no stranger to hartals, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed scenes not much seen in recent times. Both the Thiruvanathapuram Central and the KSRTC Central bus station at Thampanoor, a major transit hub in the State, remained virtually closed.

The area would be buzzing with activity even on hartal days with private vehicles and auto-rickshaws passing by the area largely unobstructed. Besides, the police would also conduct shuttle bus services to transport commuters to the Government Medical College Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre, and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. However, none of these could be seen here on Sunday. Only a handful of commuters, who were far outnumbered by mediapersons and police personnel, were seen roaming around.

Public transport was severely hit with KSRTC and private bus owners deciding against conducting services. While a few passenger trains reached the railway station during the early hours, none plied after that. Commercial establishments, including those in the Chala Bazaar and the Connemara Market at Palayam, also remained shut throughout the day with traders’ organisation pledging support to the curfew.

In adherence to the existing restrictions, Christian denominations had exhorted its devotees to refrain from attending the Holy Mass. Only the Bishops, vicars, deacons and others involved in the conduct of prayers could be seen in attendance. Most denominations webcast the Holy Mass. It could perhaps be for the first time that the churches in the district, including the 147-year-old St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam, conducted their prayer services without the laity.

Many State Ministers, political leaders and residents associations were engaged in clean-up efforts in their residences. Officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services sanitised the East Fort and Thampanoor bus stations using disinfectants.