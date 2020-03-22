Janata Curfew total in Thiruvananthapuram during early hours

Paying heed to the Prime Minister’s clarion call to remain indoors, the Kerala capital largely wore a deserted look during the initial hours of the nationwide Janata Curfew on March 22.

Despite being no stranger to hartals, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed scenes unlike any seen in recent times. Both the Thiruvananthapuram Central and the KSRTC Central bus station in Thampanoor, a major transit hub in the State, have remained virtually closed. Under normal circumstances, the area would be abuzz with activity even on hartal days, with private vehicles and auto-rickshaws passing by the area largely unobstructed. Besides, the police also conducted shuttle bus services to transport commuters to the Government Medical College Hospital, the Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

However, none of these could be seen here thus far on March 22, with only a handful of commuters, who were far outnumbered by media persons and police personnel, roaming around. While a few passenger trains reached the railway station during the early hours, no more have plied ever since. The KSRTC has announced that no services would be operated until the conclusion of the curfew at 9 p.m.

In adherence to the existing restrictions, Christian denominations have also exhorted its devotees to refrain from attending the Holy Mass. Only the Bishops, vicars, deacons and others involved in the conduct of the prayers could be seen in attendance. Most denominations have been webcasting the Holy Mass to enable the faithful to witness the prayers from within the confines of their homes. It could perhaps be for the first time that churches, few being a century-old, in the district have conducted their prayer services without the laity.

While commercial establishments have remained shut thus far, it appears highly unlikely that the shutters would go up later on with all traders’ organisations pledging support for the curfew.