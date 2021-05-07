Janakeeya hotels mark a milestone

Thiruvananthapuram

07 May 2021 23:08 IST

Mission’s 100th hotel in Thiruvananthapuram district opens on Monday

Even as the State moves towards a total lockdown from Saturday, the Kudumbashree mission is set to launch its 100th Janakeeya hotel in the district.

The Janakeeya hotels were included in the State Budget for 2020-21 by Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac as part of the Hunger-free Kerala programme. Inspired by the success of similar initiatives in Alappuzha district, the hotels’ goal was to provide affordable meals to the common man. Envisaged as Kudumbashree enterprises, they provide food for ₹20-₹25 per head.

During the lockdown last year, the Janakeeya hotels emerged successors to the community kitchens started by local self-government institutions to feed the masses. Home delivery did much to boost their popularity and they continued to operate even after the phased easing of restrictions. As demand shot up, so did their numbers.

The 100th Janakeeya hotel is all set for inauguration at Murinjapalam, opposite Cosmopolitan Hospital, in the capital on Monday by former Mayor and incumbent MLA V.K. Prasanth. This exceeds the government target for the Janakeeya hotels in the district by 20.

Livelihood to many

The hotels have been able to provide a livelihood to nearly 1,000 Kudumbashree women, thus improving their financial security.

Vegetables and grocery required are provided by microenterprises (ME) functioning under the Kudumbashree, thereby ensuring an income for them too.

The Kudumbashree provides the hotels ₹10 as subsidy for a meal.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju says the Janakeeya hotels will remain open during the lockdown and will continue to deliver food.

Free food for the most needy will be given away from the new Janakeeya hotel at Murinjapalam from 1 p.m. every day, he added.