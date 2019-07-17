Jaleel apprises Governor of remedial steps

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on Tuesday apprised Governor P. Sathasivam of the steps adopted by the government in the controversy surrounding University College.

Dr. Jaleel said stern action was being initiated to rectify the problems in the college. The Director of Collegiate Education has been tasked with adopting the necessary remedial measures. “Three non-teaching staff members have been transferred. Some teachers are also likely to be soon transferred. Such steps were being taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the college and enhance students’ security,” he said, while emerging from his visit to the Raj Bhavan.

Bill nearing completion

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function earlier, the Minister said steps to formulate a Bill aimed at regulating campus politics was nearing completion. He added that some guidelines in this regard had been issued in the University College in the aftermath of the suicide attempt by a former student.

He said that it was wrong to target either the college or the Students Federation of India (SFI) by utilising the issue as context.

“The University College has been ranked the best in the State and 23rd across the country among 40,000 institutions. The recognition is not owing to the grandeur of its infrastructure, but the excellence of both the teaching and student community. Likewise, the SFI must not be incriminated in the name of an isolated incident. What has happened is unfortunate. Our actions must be aimed at upholding the prestige of the institution and improving the academic environment,” Dr. Jaleel said.

Many political leaders also called on the Governor seeking steps to restore normalcy in the college.

Speedy probe sought

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala submitted a plea in which he sought measures to expedite police inquiry and also initiate a detailed probe into the allegations levelled against the University of Kerala and the Kerala Public Service Commission.

A eight-member delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by O. Rajagopal, MLA, also met the Governor seeking his intervention in the issue.