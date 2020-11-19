IUML releases list of Corporation candidates

Five nominees to be fielded, wrangling within party delays announcement

With deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming local body polls ending on Thursday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) finalised its list of five candidates contesting in the city Corporation late on Tuesday.

The undue delay in announcing the final list of candidates is indicative of the protracted debates within the party regarding its candidates.

Those selected

The candidates are Milani Perera in Beemapally ward, Sajeena in Beemapally East, Anwar in Vallakadavu, L. Thankamani in Poonkulam and Pushpa in Karamana ward.

Ms. Sajeena is a sitting councillor in the city Corporation, while Ms. Milani is the daughter of former Mayor Fredy Perera.

Mr. Anwar is a dental doctor, who is currently the Secretary of the Vallakadavu Jamaath. Ms. Thankamani, a Dalit activist and a worker of the Women's League, had contested unsuccessfully in the same ward in 2010.

Though sitting councillor Beemapally Rasheed’s name was under consideration earlier for the Beemapally East ward, there was opposition from within the party against the same person contesting several times.

The IUML, a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF), had earlier demanded more than five wards which it is usually allocated.

Status quo

But, it later agreed to go with five seats following a decision by the State leadership to follow the status quo regarding the number of seats in all local bodies.

The IUML managed to win only two wards in the city Corporation in the 2015 elections. It is expecting stiff competition in the Vallakadavu ward, where a rebel from the Congress had earlier begun campaigning. The IUML has failed to win the ward in recent years due to the presence of rebels.

Rebel candidate

Meanwhile, the UDF has to contend with one more rebel candidate, with sitting councillor Prathibha Jayakumar contesting as a rebel against the Congress candidate Attipra Santosh. Mr. Santosh had contested as a rebel candidate against the Congress candidate in the local body elections of 2010.