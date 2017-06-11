It’s raining on canvas

A mild drizzle outside was no dampener as some 20 young and old artists gathered inside the Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan on Saturday, to capture the rain in all its majesty on their canvases.

Among them was 89-year-old K. Gopala Menon to people far younger to him, some of them art teachers, others serving and retired government employees and students. Organised by the Kerala Chitrakala Parishat in association with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, the one-day camp titled ‘Mazhakkaalam’ saw the artists bring their canvases alive with lines and shades of the rain.

Academy executive committee member Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar inaugurated the camp by presenting a canvas to Mr. Menon. “The theme is not that easy to express on canvas. The rains bring out different memories in each of us,” said Justin Raj, an art teacher, whose canvas sported paper boats of different shades which, he said, was an attempt to depict different phases in one’s life.

The city-based Parishat is celebrating its 20th year now, with various programmes.