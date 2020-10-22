IT staff forum holds protests

Thiruvananthapuram

22 October 2020 11:18 IST

The Association of IT Employees (AITE), affiliated to the CITU, organised a protest in front of the GPO on Wednesday demanding job security, an end to lay-offs and formation of a redressal forum with representatives of workers. A.D. Jayan, general secretary, AITE, inaugurated it. Protests were also held in all district centres and in front of Central government offices.

Advertising

Advertising