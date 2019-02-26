ISRO to honour ‘Mrinal’ team

K. Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday will honour the team which developed the space agency’s first composite solid propellant ‘Mrinal’ in the 1960s.

The event is planned as part of a colloquium on ‘Solid propellants - past, present and future.’

February 21, 2019, marked the 50th anniversary of the first successful test flight of an RH-75 sounding rocket from Thumba using the in-house developed propellant.

‘Mrinal,’ which marked the first big step in ISRO’s development of solid propellants, was reportedly named after Mrinalini Sarabhai, the classical dancer and wife of Vikram Sarabhai.

Mr. Sivan will inaugurate the colloquium. S. Somanath, director, Vikram Sabhai Space Centre (VSSC), will preside over the function, sources said.

Former VSSC director S. Ramakrishnan will speak on ‘Beyond Mrinal days.’

H. S. Mukunda of IISc., Bangalore, will speak on ‘Progress in solid propellant modelling in the last four decades.’