ISRO painting contest a big draw

More than 750 school students from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts participated in ae State-level painting competition organised by ISRO in connection with the World Space Week celebrations. The theme of the competition was ‘Moon: The gateway to the stars.’

Aleena A.P. of Carmel Girls' HSS, Vazhuthacaud, and Devenarayanan R.B. of Chinmaya Vidyalaya stood first respectively in the junior and senior categories

In the junior division, Anjana Sugunan of SN Public School came second while Revathy V. Lal of TKM centenary Public School won the third prize.

In the senior category, Arya Selvan of St Jude HSS, Mukathala, Kollam, and Abhirami M.S. of Little Flower Vidya Vihar stood in the second and third positions respectively.Magician Gopinath Muthukad inaugurated the competition with a magic trick. M.S. Suresh, associate director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, presided over the inaugural function.