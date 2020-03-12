Isolation wards to be set up in more hospitals in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 March 2020 00:15 IST

Collector holds meeting with IMA, private hospitals

The District Collector has instructed hospital superintendents and medical officers to make ready isolation wards and rooms in the district, taluk and community health centres, in addition to the existing facilities at the General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, in view of the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The Collector convened a meeting of office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association and managements of private hospitals to explore the possibilities of opening isolation wards in private hospitals. The managements agreed to spare more isolation wards, rooms, ICU and ventilator facilities. The Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association also offered the service of ambulances.

The meeting decided to use the services of house surgeons and PG students in private medical colleges for disease tracking.

35 under observation

On Wednesday, 35 more people were put under observation. Till now, 794 people have been screened in the district. A total of 135 people are under observation in their houses. In the General Hospital isolation ward, seven people are under observation while six people are under observation in the Medical College Hospital. Out of the 190 samples sent for testing, all the 121 samples that were returned have been tested negative.

As many as 794 people had reached the district from COVID-19-affected countries.

At airport

All the 1,903 passengers who reached the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday were screened and ten who were found to have symptoms were referred to a hospital. In the domestic terminal, 124 people were screened.

A total of 120 calls were received at the Collectorate control room. Thirty-two people were provided mental support.

Action plan

The city Corporation has also stepped up its preventive measures against COVID-19. Mayor K. Sreekumar convened an emergency meeting of officials on Wednesday. An action plan on the activities to be taken up till March 31 will be announced on Thursday.

The civic body is mulling the classification of 10% of wards in community health centres as isolation wards.

The Corporation has cancelled its public meetings and stopped punching at its office till March 31. Masks and santisers were distributed to the Corporation workers.