Isolated heavy rainfall likely in Thiruvananthapuram district

The district administration has announced plans to raise the four shutters of the Peppara dam on Friday

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 14, 2022 20:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram district has been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on October 16, 17 and 18, District Collector Geromic George said on Friday, citing an India Meterological Department (IMD) forecast.

Isolated heavy rainfall alerts indicate the possibility of 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The district had received heavy rainfall on Thursday night. As per a 4 p.m. update from the IMD on Friday, no alert has been issued for Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The district administration has also announced plans to raise the four shutters of the Peppara dam on Friday. The third and the fourth shutters of the Aruvikkara dam are already raised. People residing on the river banks have been asked to exercise caution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app