Isolated heavy rainfall likely in Thiruvananthapuram district

Thiruvananthapuram district has been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on October 16, 17 and 18, District Collector Geromic George said on Friday, citing an India Meterological Department (IMD) forecast.

Isolated heavy rainfall alerts indicate the possibility of 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The district had received heavy rainfall on Thursday night. As per a 4 p.m. update from the IMD on Friday, no alert has been issued for Saturday.

The district administration has also announced plans to raise the four shutters of the Peppara dam on Friday. The third and the fourth shutters of the Aruvikkara dam are already raised. People residing on the river banks have been asked to exercise caution.