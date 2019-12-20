Isaac: women’s safety a growth yardstick

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has called for coordinated efforts to ensure the welfare of women and children in the city. He said women’s safety should be one of the yardsticks for the development of a region.

He was delivering the valedictory address at a development seminar organised on Thursday to strategise an action plan for the development of the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency.

Dr. Isaac proposed steps to emulate the successful strategy of the ‘women-friendly’ Mararikulam South grama panchayat, which formed part of the Alappuzha Assembly constituency that he represented.

Speaking out

“We should evolve a strategy that will encourage women and children to speak out against instances of atrocities against them. These could include any form of wrongdoings ranging from verbal abuse and eve-teasing to sexual harassment. Complaint boxes should be set up by women collectives led by Kudumbashree units at various locations to enable victims to submit their grievances without divulging their identities,” he said.

He said the outcome of the initiative in Mararikulam South threw surprising results that enabled the local body to identify infrastructural inadequacies.

“After mapping the instances of violence, we could identify points were women were vulnerable to attack. The information enabled the local body’s grama sabha to identify dark spots and adopt remedial measures,” Dr. Isaac said.

The Minister also stressed the need for promoting urban farming as well as measures to hone the creative skills of students, possibly by pooling resources to address the shortcomings in a section of schools in the constituency.

The seminar, which witnessed discussions by working groups on various sectors, was aimed at prioritising short-term and long-term projects in consultation with experts in various fields, residents’ associations and other stakeholders. The proposals at the seminar will be vetted before finalising a plan for Vattiyurkavu. As part of the expediting projects in the constituency, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, has decided to constitute an advisory body comprising experts, officials, representatives of political parties and social activists.

It has also been proposed to launch a ‘Vattiyurkavu Army’, a volunteers’ collective that will comprise college students and other youth. Yet another proposal is to commence an internship programme that will enable fresh graduates to gain practical experience in various fields, even while assisting in the implementation of projects in the constituency.

Demands

The demands that came up included steps to promote integrated farming, special focus on welfare of residents in the 36 Scheduled Castes (SC) colonies in Vattiyurkavu, provision for free or affordable food for economically disadvantaged sections, preparation of a growth plan for Kudappanakunnu, expediting the development of Vattiyurkavu junction, and removal of encroachments on the Paruthippara-Kesavadasapuram road and other major stretches.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath inaugurated the seminar. Mr. Prasanth, Mayor K. Sreekumar, former Chief Secretary C.P. Nair, Corporation councillors Vanchiyoor P. Babu and S. Pushpalatha, Kerala State Planning Board member K.S. Harilal, and Federation of Residents’ Associations secretary Pattom Sasidharan Nair spoke.