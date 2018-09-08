Ire in council over shelved projects

A meeting of the city Corporation council held on Friday approved the revisions to the People’s Plan project for the financial year of 2018-19, but not before the Opposition councillors questioned the abandoning of some projects and diversion of funds to other projects.

One of the projects abandoned was a ₹1-crore project for constructing study rooms for Scheduled Caste students, as there is pending amount in previous year’s project. The Opposition councillors argued that amount was pending because the Corporation authorities did not take timely steps to utilise it.

The project to start ‘Ananthapuri medical stores’ to provide medicines at affordable rates in the zonal areas was also abandoned as suitable land was unavailable. Mayor V.K. Prashant said the project would be taken up later when the government provides land. An amount of ₹9 crore was diverted from the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project to the Pradhan Manthri Awaz Yojana, as there is need of additional funds for the project.

“The projects were abandoned or funds diverted with the intention of causing minimum difficulties to the individual councillors or wards,” said the Mayor.

‘Assault’ on councillor

The newly added projects include auto taxis with credit ratings, open buses for city tours, a mobile platform vehicle for staging cultural programmes, and a cycle pathway from Vazhayila to Kowdiar.

The meeting also condemned the alleged police assault on BJP councillor Karamana Ajith, after he tried to stop the eviction of a wayside vendor, who allegedly operated illegally near the the Padmanabhaswamy temple. The Mayor said complaints were received earlier against the vendor. On Thursday, he again occupied the space from which he was evicted, leading to the tussle.