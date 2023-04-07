IPS team visits Vithura school to learn about SPC

April 07, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nineteen IPS officials from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, recently visited Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, in the district to study the Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme. The team, which is in the State to learn about various projects of the State police, reached the school to know about the SPC and interact with the cadets.

Senior cadet Pooja P. Nair explained the various function of the school SPC unit to the visiting team. Its initiatives such as the ‘honesty shop’ run by the students, welfare activities, activities to check substance abuse, digital de-addiction scheme, child rights club, medicinal garden to conserve rare medicinal plants, and skill hub to provide vocational training drew praise from the IPS officials. The team also visited a ‘kuttipallikoodam’ started by the school SPC cadets in tribal settlements during COVID-19 lockdown. They planted saplings in the school as a mark of their visit.

In two years, 59 senior IPS officials have visited the Vithura school to learn about the model activities taken up by students as part of the SPC.

SPC State additional nodal officer K. Mohammed Shafi, Thiruvananthapuram Additional Superintendent of Police Sulfiker, assistant nodal officer Girish were present.