Invoking of ESMA in KSRTC unlikely

Invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the KSRTC in the wake of Wednesday’s five-hour flash strike by the agitated employees in the capital seems remote with Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran stating that it is not the policy of the government.

The Minister was responding on Friday to a recommendation to this effect made by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who was asked to probe into the stir and the death of a 60-year-old bus commuter at the East Fort bus station.

Talks held

Mr. Saseendran, who held interactions with K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport; District Collector; Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha; Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath; KSRTC chairman and managing director M.P. Dinesh; and other officials, said action against the erring KSRTC staff responsible for the stir and the traffic snarls would be taken after getting the final report.

The District Collector had also recommended a three-pronged mode of punishment against the crew of the buses that were abandoned on the road for hours. It is learnt that the MVD has decided to go ahead with the decision to book the erring drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act and 21 of them had been identified already. The delay in issuing the notices to these drivers is in view of the forthcoming Attukal Pongala and to prevent any protest during the festive season by KSRTC personnel and trade unions.

Notices will be served next week and the drivers will be asked to appear before the Regional Transport Officer to state their views on why their driving licences should not be cancelled, sources said.