GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International plant science symposium concludes

January 21, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An industry meet was organised on Friday as part of an international plant science symposium on ‘Advanced technologies and innovative practices for climate-smart agriculture: bridging academia, industry and society’ at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani. The symposium, which began on Thursday, featured lead talks and the presentation of research papers. The college, which is under the Kerala Agricultural University, organised the two-day event in association with CORTEVA Agriscience. Swati Nayak, recipient of the 2023 Norman E. Borlaug Field Scientist Award, participated in the symposium on Thursday, the first day of the event. The valedictory function on Friday was inaugurated by George Thomas, Chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board. Anith K.N., Associate Director, Research, KAU, presided over the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.