International plant science symposium concludes

January 21, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An industry meet was organised on Friday as part of an international plant science symposium on ‘Advanced technologies and innovative practices for climate-smart agriculture: bridging academia, industry and society’ at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani. The symposium, which began on Thursday, featured lead talks and the presentation of research papers. The college, which is under the Kerala Agricultural University, organised the two-day event in association with CORTEVA Agriscience. Swati Nayak, recipient of the 2023 Norman E. Borlaug Field Scientist Award, participated in the symposium on Thursday, the first day of the event. The valedictory function on Friday was inaugurated by George Thomas, Chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board. Anith K.N., Associate Director, Research, KAU, presided over the event.