International driving institute at Malappuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 February 2020 08:31 IST

The State government will set up an international driving school and training centre at Vengara in Malappuram on 25 acres of land owned by Inkel.

The Institute of Driving Training and Research under the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will set up the institute which is a replica of the one set up in Sharjah.

Setting up an international institute was one of the proposals that the Kerala government mooted to the Sharjah administration.

Eligilble for Gulf jobs

Those successfully completing the driving test at this institute will be eligible for jobs in the Gulf countries since they will be getting international licence here.

Officials from Sharjah are scheduled to train the MVD personnel in the procedures required for conducting the test.

MoU to be signed

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the institute will be signed soon.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the capital on Wednesday.