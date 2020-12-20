Interconnection work on 75-mld plant over

The second major interconnection work on the new 75-mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara was taken up and completed on Saturday.
With this, the infrastructure-related work on the new plant is over. The plant, built at a cost of ₹56.29 crore, will be ready for trial runs and commissioning once the power connection is obtained from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) by the month-end, officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.
The second interconnection work involved linking the new plant to the transmission main carrying water from the existing 86-mld plant at Aruvikkara to Peroorkada. The work, which involved a temporary halt in pumping from the 86-mld plant, was started at 9 a.m. on Saturday and completed by 6 p.m., according to the KWA.
Earlier this month, the KWA had linked the new plant to the pipeline carrying water from the 74-mld plant at Aruvikkara to Thirumala in the city.
By afternoon
Supply to various city areas and outskirts that was hit by the work will be fully restored by Sunday afternoon. Pumping was restarted from the 86-mld plant once the interconnection work was over, KWA officials said.
