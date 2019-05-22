Inquiry on intothe cause of fire

The State government has ordered an inquiry to determine whether the fire that threatened to overwhelm a downtown locality in the capital on Monday was an act of sabotage, an insurance crime, an instance of negligence, or mere accident caused due to faulty wiring.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has sought a detailed report from the District Collector. The State police, the Fire and Rescue Services, and Electrical Inspectorate have launched separate investigations.

Strict actions needed

The conflagration that broke out at Pazhavangady at the fag end of the traditional summer fire season has underscored the need to deny any latitude to commercial establishments to get away with poor fire safety standards.

Firefighters, police officers, and local volunteer rescue teams had a hard time preempting the fire that occurred at an umbrella showroom from spreading to nearby dwellings and smaller establishments in the warren of narrow streets inaccessible to fire engines.

Scene at the showroom

Officials said the showroom frequented by hundreds of customers daily had no emergency fire exits, smoke detectors, alarms or sprinkler systems.

The owners appeared to have stocked tonnes inflammable mattresses, umbrellas, raincoats and school bags with limited fire protection.

Investigators said they would attempt to trace the fire-flow path and discern the elements that helped the flame metastasise into an inferno rapidly.

The government is contemplating a crackdown on commercial establishments that cut corners on fire safety.

Fire officials are expected to flag the department’s lack of teeth to impose fines or penalise offenders who violate safety standards.

Report

An official said the department could at best send a damning report against the violator to the local body or the District Collector and hope for action from the end of the municipal or panchayat authorities.

However, the department had not allowed itself to be hobbled by the lack of prosecutorial authority and had invoked provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, to get strict with business entities which compromise on public safety.

Director General, Fire Force, A. Hemachandran, and Director, Technical, A. Prasad, are overseeing the probe.