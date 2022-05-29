Inquiry into Durga Vahini rally

The Aryancode police are contemplating whether to book the organisers of a Durga Vahini rally held a week ago in which young women and girls allegedly brandished swords amid sloganeering.

The march was purportedly organised by Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), in Keezharoor, near Neyyattinkara, on May 22. The programme has stoked controversy, with video clips of the event doing the rounds on social media.

According to Aryancode station house officer Sreekumar, the organisers had only informed the police of the route they would be taking for the rally while seeking permission to conduct the programme. The activities that were planned had not been informed beforehand.

While the police have received a formal complaint from the Popular Front of India (PFI), they have launched an inquiry into the procession. The video clips were being examined, said Mr. Sreekumar.