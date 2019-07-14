Initial inquiry report submitted

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has submitted a preliminary report on the University College issue to the Higher Education Department.

Taking cognizance of the violent incidents that unfolded on the campus, the report states that a detailed probe has been instituted to fix responsibility.

As part of the inquiry, the detailed statements of the students will be recorded on Monday. The statement of Akhil, the victim, too will be recorded when his condition improves.

300 students complain

A complaint signed by around 300 students demanding concrete steps to rein in excessive activism on the campus was forwarded to the government. With Director of Collegiate Education Haritha V. Kumar going on leave, the inquiry is being conducted by Additional Director of Collegiate Education K.K. Suma.

College launches probe

Meanwhile, University College has instituted a parallel probe into the incident. Principal in-charge K. Viswambharan said stringent measures would be initiated against students named accused in the case. The college council which will meet on Monday is likely to take a decision on placing the students under suspension.