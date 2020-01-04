Thiruvananthapuram

Industrial security force in State soon: Pinarayi

Thunderbolt commandos displaying their skills after their passing-out parade at IRB Parade Ground at Pandikkadu in Malappuram on Saturday.

150 Thunderbolt commandos join India Reserve Battalion

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that efforts are on to set up an industrial security force in the State.

He was speaking after taking the salute at the passing-out parade of 150 Thunderbolt commandos who completed training before joining the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at IRB Parade Ground at Pandikkadu in the district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the training period of the commandos would now be considered as service. More educated persons had to join the police force and their knowledge and talents would be used for the development of the force.

He inaugurated the IRB headquarters and the State’s Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Training School.

Six platoons

The passing-out parade took place in six platoons. K. Ranjit led the parade, and P.K. Muneer was the second in command.

State Police Chief Loknath Behara, Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajit Kumar, and Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Prakash saluted the parade.

Mr. Vijayan gave away trophies to R. Sooraj from Alappuzha for the best indoor performance, K. Ranjit from Kannur for best outdoor performance, P. Amalraj from Idukki for best shooter, and P.K. Muneer from Wayanad for best all-rounder.

IRB Deputy Commandant C.V. Pappachan administered the oath to the commandos.

The commandos displayed their skills after the passing-out parade.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP; M. Ummer, MLA; and several senior police officers attended the passing-out parade.

