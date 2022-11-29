Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair to begin on Wednesday

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair at Uday Palace Convention Centre here on Wednesday. The two-day fair is organised by the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation, Thiruvananthapuram, and Russia House to attract more Russian tourists to Kerala. A vocal and choreographic ensemble ‘Rusy’ will be staged at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tour operators from Russia and India and representatives of the hospitality industry in the State and Russia will take part in the event organised in association with the State Tourism department and the Russian Embassy in India.

Delegates from the Moscow city government, Consul General of Russia in Chennai Oleg Avdeev and Tourism department officials are expected to attend the event, according to Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram.

The fair will be open to the public at Carmel Convention Centre on December 1.

