Indira Raveendran takes charge as Kerala women’s panel member

Indira Raveendran has assumed office as member, Kerala Women’s Commission.

A lawyer by profession, she has 33 years of practice at the district court here. She was also member, executive committee, National University of Law, Ernakulam, and national vice president, Indian Association of Lawyers.

Ms. Raveendran was nominated to the post after former member of the Women’s Commission M.S. Thara completed her tenure. She assumed charge at the commission headquarters in the presence of chairperson P. Sathidevi.