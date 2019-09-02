Indian doctors talk of peace and progress at meet

The 11th national conference of the Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) concluded here on Sunday.

The delegates began the session on Sunday, the second and final day of the conference, by releasing white doves, the universal symbol of peace, a pressnote issued here said.

The two-day conference, themed on ‘Health and Peace - Challenges’ sought to convey the message that the progress of human societies depended on peace and that war would bring only hardship.

The IDPD is an affiliate of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), a recipient of the Nobel Prize for Peace. IDPD general secretary Shakeel Ur Rahman delivered the introductory address. Major General (Retd) Vinod Saighal was chief guest.

Binoy Viswam, MP, and IDPD president S.S. Soodan spoke.

The IDPD was established in as the National Association of Indian Doctors for Prevention of Nuclear War (NAIDPNW) at its first conference held in Patna.

It was later renamed the Indian Doctors For Peace and Development.