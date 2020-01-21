India Skills Kerala contests concludes

The district-level competitions of the India Skills Kerala 2020 which concluded on Monday provided a platform for children to display their creativity and dexterity.

Around 16,000 contestants turned up for the five-day initial round of the multi-tier India Skills Kerala 2020 competitions, organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE). The competitions were hosted by Government ITIs across the State. Minister for Labour and Skills Development T.P.Ramakrishnan, inaugurated the competitions here on January 15.

The district-level competitions, will be followed by zonal events in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode between January 27 and 31. The State-level finale is scheduled from February 22 to 24, at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode.

The State-level winners will qualify for the national competitions and the prize-winning performers at the national round will get an opportunity to represent the country at World Skills 2021 in Shanghai, China.