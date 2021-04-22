Increased police presence in city outskirts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 April 2021 19:06 IST

Patrolling up in border areas, efforts on control crowding in markets, offices

The police have intensified surveillance in the city outskirts and other parts of the district that have witnessed wanton disregard for the COVID-19 protocol.

In the past few days, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have mobilised a large force for enforcement of protocol. Teams have been formed at the police station-level to cover all areas. The District Police Chief has deployed around 10 teams in various parts of the district to assist the local police in enforcement.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, Sanjaykumar Gurudin, patrolling has been stepped up at the inter-State border areas, market places and beaches that witness crowding. Gatherings in banks and public offices too will be prevented.

Advertising

Advertising

Having taken stock of the situation in places such as Balaramapuram and Parassala, Mr. Gurudin issued directives to ensure proper physical distancing at the markets. Market monitoring committees comprising traders have also been roped in for crowd management.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised at the inter-State border points to keep track of vehicle movement. The police are screening incoming vehicles and entry is permitted to only those passengers who produce passes obtained from the e-Jagratha portal.

RT-PCR reports

However, citing impracticality, the police have not been insisting on RT-PCR reports, since a large number of people travel to and from Kanyakumari for jobs and other purposes daily.

Anticipating resistance towards attempts to enforce the COVID-19 norms, the DIG cautioned police officers against harassment or misbehaviour that could antagonise the local populace. Efforts are being made to sensitise people to the necessity to adopt precautions.