In death, gifting life to many

Fate snuffed out Aditya’s young life unexpectedly. But in his passing he gave the gift of life and new hopes to many others, for whom life has been hanging by the thread.

In the first deceased donor organ donation of New Year, three patients with end-stage renal/liver failure received organs from Aditya (21), son of Manoj and Bindu, Sasthamangalam, who was fatally injured in a road accident on December 29.

The young boy, who had been admitted in a serious condition in KIMS Hospital following the accident, was confirmed brain-dead on Thursday.

Following this, the transplant coordinators at the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing, the State government’s deceased donor organ donation programme, got in touch with Aditya’s family. Though in a state of grief, the family’s readiness for organ donation made the processes easy.

Renal failure patients at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and KIMS hospital received the kidneys. Liver was also received by a patient at KIMS. Both corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology.