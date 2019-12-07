Improving students’ English proficiency

Twenty schools across the State have been identified for implementing a learning enhancement programme for improving English language proficiency of Plus One and Plus Two students.

The higher secondary education wing of the General Education Department identified the schools that had very poor results in the annual examinations based on various benchmarks.

Student-centric module

The quality improvement programme of the higher secondary education wing is implementing the initiative in association with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for improving the schools’ results.

For the English proficiency programme, the Samagra Shiksha has developed modules for both Plus One and Plus Two classes. The modules contain worksheets that not only make students thorough with the textbooks but also help improve their language proficiency through a student-centric approach. Says Samagra Shiksha consultant P.K. Jayaraj, “The modules contain tasks and games that provide ample opportunities for reading, hearing, writing, and speaking that are linked to their curriculum and also engage learners so that their conversational English improves.”

Instead of a teacher-centric approach with long lectures, the modules are designed to be two or three-hour sessions that are student-centric and keep the students motivated and provide lots of opportunities for self-correction.

Of the 20 schools selected for the programme, at least six are in Idukki district.

Significant improvement

A similar programme was implemented in 14 schools, one in each district, last year. At the end of year-long interventions, nine schools significantly improved their performance.

Mr. Jayaraj cites the case of Government Fisheries HSS, Kuzhithura, Kollam, which following department intervention improved its result from 35% in both science and humanities to 95% in science and 90% in humanities.

A two-day workshop to train teachers from the 20 selected schools on how to use the modules will get under way in the city on Saturday. After the workshops, the teachers are expected to go back to their schools and conduct a series of workshops for the students using the worksheets developed. If need be, State teams will visit the schools during the Christmas holidays for conducting workshops.

Next year, the higher secondary wing plans to scale up the programme to all schools, he says.