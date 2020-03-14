Improve service delivery, govt. told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2020 00:58 IST

Coordination of Revenue, Survey and Registration departments needed: ARC

The Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) has asked the government to move towards people-centred service delivery by accepting affidavits given by the people who seek services instead of the present requirement of submitting certificates at multiple points for availing services.

Adoption of this system will improve satisfaction of people about service delivery by the government, reduce workload of officials and reduce and eliminate corruption, the Commission headed by former Chief Minister, V. S. Achuthanandan said in its fifth report to the government on Friday.

Penalty for submission of incorrect information will be sufficient deterrence in committing fraud.

“Certifying of personal information by government officials is a relic of the colonial era and has no place in the democratic system of governance,” the Commission has noted.

In land-related services provided by the Revenue, Survey and Registration departments, the Commission said the improvement of service delivery can be achieved only through integrated service delivery of these departments and a time-bound move to the system of conclusive titles.

Till conclusive titling is implemented, mandating the survey map and Record of Rights accompany the deed for registration.

A Digital Family Register accessible to all notified officials had been suggested till the adoption of self certification.

Develop SOP

All departments should develop a manual of standard operating procedures (SOP), including details of documents required for each service, fees in Malayalam and English (Kannada and Tamil where it is applicable) and should make it available through Akashya Centres, associated service delivery points, ration shops and document writers office, the Commission has recommended.

Grass-root level community workers, Anganwadi workers, SC/ST promoters, ASHA workers should be empowered to provide necessary information to the people. All relevant information should be provided in the websites and it should be updated. A poster of new initiatives like ‘Thuna’ should be displayed prominently in public places including schools in the State.

Doorstep collection

The Commission has asked the government to take steps for doorstep collection of the applications and delivery of services at least for the vulnerable people.

The government has been asked to being collective responsibility in Right to Service and service delivery by fixing time-lines for each stage of service to be delivered instead of fixing accountability to a particular officer.