Impressions pour out fluidly

A rich palette and varied expressions of ideas on canvas marked The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-18 held at Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, on Saturday.

The topics for the competition in the junior category – classes 4 to 6 – were Natural disaster; Shopping with family; and Stop child labour. In the senior category (classes 7 to 9), the students could choose from Birdwatching; Gender equality; and Sunken treasure.

The winners of the top three prizes in the junior category were Adeep Salu of Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kowdiar; Aleena A.P. of Carmel Girls HSS; and Anit Salu, also of Nirmala Bhavan HSS.

In the senior category, Mayuri Nair H. of Holy Angels CBSE; Sreeraj R.S. of Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, and Sreya K.S. of Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS, Kollam, bagged the first three places.

Nature’s fury

The havoc wreaked by Cyclone Ockhi recently seemed to have had a deep impression on the young minds, with many choosing to depict its impact on people and property. The eye of the depression, boats adrift at sea, the rising waves threatening to swallow all in its path, rain, uprooted trees, roofless houses, rescue operations, sobbing families – nothing escaped the children’s eye. They also painted volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and floods.

Though not many opted to depict child labour, one painting on the subject did make it to the top three.

In the senior category, colours of nature came to the fore in the works on birdwatching and sunken treasure. The third topic – gender equality – did not find many takers.

The paintings were judged by Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, artist and executive committee member of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. In his address, Mr. Vijayakumar said parents took their wards to competitions, but failed to introduce them to artists and their styles. For instance, few children had seen the 43 paintings by Raja Ravi Varma or those of K.C.S. Panicker on display on the Museum premises here.

The paintings made by the students in the competition were of good standard, but also reflected their lack of observation, he said.

Shahna Renjith, Principal of Navajeevan School, urged the students to develop their innate skills.

Consolation prizes

The consolation prizes in the junior category were bagged by Anusha Renjan, Rudra Nair, Rachana Jeevan, Soorya Darshan, Bhavya Binu, Nanditha Srikanth, and Bhadra N.S. In the senior category, the consolation prizes went to Abina A. Binu, Amrita Lekshmi A.S., Kalyani Santhosh, Krishnadev M.P., Karthika P. Suthan, Krithika P., and Amina H. Shaji.

The winners walked away with memento, merit certificate, and cakes from Asian. All participants received participation certificates.

The competition was presented by Thyrocare. Arrow Publications was the knowledge partner. Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya was the venue partner. Asian Cakes was the snack partner.