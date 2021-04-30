Impose two-week lockdown: KGMOA

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has reiterated that the intense pace of COVID transmission in the State can be broken only if it can be fully ensured that people are staying back home and there are no interactions in public places.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, KGMOA said that a two-week lockdown right now was the scientific solution to breaking the disease transmission chain and that this should be imposed across the State right away.

Studies have shown that the mutant strains were getting transmitted from person to person through the atmosphere and this results in the spread of the virus from an infected person to 100 others. The need now is to ensure people do not move around in public places and remain in their homes, the association said.

KGMOA also pointed out that shortage of human resources was creating a major problem in hospitals and that more healthcare workers, including doctors be appointed immediately.

The increase in the number of patients on home care necessitated the setting up of a 24 x 7 call centre so that people can reach across for help immediately.KGMOA also pointed out the need for a centralised real-time monitoring and public information system to track the availability of beds, ICUs and oxygen in both private and public hospitals in the State. It also sought an increase in the strength of doctors and other medical staff.

(With inputs from agency)