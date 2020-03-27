IISER produces sanitisers

When you are fighting a pandemic, every little bit helps. With classes suspended on account of COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here is using its labs to produce hand sanitisers.

Since last week, the institute has been supplying sanitisers to the Police, Fire and Rescue, and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) units in its immediate neighbourhood as well as the General Hospital and Government Medical College in the city.

A vital component of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, hand sanitisers have been in short supply in the State ever since the outbreak. At the IISER, its production is being handled by faculty members and a few students who have been allowed to stay back on campus.

“We have already supplied over 400 litres in 100- ml bottles and in bulk quantity since last week,” said Anil Shaji, Associate Dean. “We are getting additional requests from hospitals. We want to help people in whatever capacity we can,” J.N. Moorthy, Director, IISER-Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Classes suspended

The institute, situated in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram city in Vithura, had initially suspended classes till March 31, given the COVID-19 scenario. Through a March 13 order, students were directed to return to their homes. Following the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the closure has been extended to April 15.

Other agencies and government institutions, including ISRO unit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centr, also had begun producing sanitisers.