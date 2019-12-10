IFFK 2019 | 'Made in Bangladesh': Stretching geographical boundaries

Made in Bangladesh is a film that was quite not entirely made in Bangladesh. Shown at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2019 in the World Cinema section, the movie has a theme that straddles the very native world of underpaid garment workers and the vested interests of big global brands.

Its earlier première at the Toronto International Film Festival had won it acclaim with critics drawing its parallel to Norma Rae, a 1979 American movie that also speaks about unionising moves in textile industry. The movie from Bangladesh by Rubaiyat Husain retains a marked local flavour though it is a collaborative project with Denmark, France, and Portugal.

Made in Bangladesh is just one among the many such collaborative works included in the IFFK. And there has been a steady increase of films over the years at the festival that have a credit list that stretches geographical boundaries. Such efforts are what makes independent cinema click better, and hence they are quite becoming the norm, say experts. “Co-production ventures have greater outreach. Global tie-ups means better funding and marketing opportunities. It gives independent film makers the push they need,” says Ritu Sarin, a filmmaker and director of the Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Co-production ventures work well in the Indian milieu, with an increasing number of filmmakers seeking to showcase their work and less funding avenues available. “Platforms such as film bazaar, which scouts for production help for independent cinema, is a big welcome,” says Meenakshi Shedde, film critic and film festival curator.

Regional voices

However, it is also imperative that regional voices are kept intact while a film is being co-produced. “Often, the mentoring given during a co-production phase could result in changes in the original make,” she says.

In a scenario where independent films from Kerala need to be heard more, such ventures could help, says filmmaker Venu Nair. According to him, festivals like the International Film Festival of India and the IFFK are not much of a help to independent cinema. “This year, IFFK has ignored around 80 films. The ones selected were mostly popular films. A prompt selection criteria is lacking,” says Mr. Nair, who, with a few filmmakers, has formed the Movement for Independent Cinema to urge homegrown festivals take better note of independent films. Co-production ventures, if properly handled, could help to let such voices be heard more, he says.