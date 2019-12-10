What the ongoing IFFK 2019 offers this year for film buffs

IFFK 2019 | Sarada: 'Learnt how to act naturally from Malayalam cinema'

Actor Sarada, filmmaker Kamal and Beena Paul after IFFK’s ‘In-Conversation’ event in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Actor Sarada, filmmaker Kamal and Beena Paul after IFFK’s ‘In-Conversation’ event in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.   | Photo Credit: S GOPAKUMAR

National award-winning actor shared her experiences of working in the movie ‘Tulabharam’ directed by A. Vincent

She learnt the art and craft of natural acting working in the Malayalam cinema industry, veteran actor Sarada has said.

Participating in the ‘In-Conversation‘ segment of 24th International Film festival of Kerala (IIFK) on Monday, the national award winning actress shared her experiences of working in the movie ‘Tulabharam’ directed by A. Vincent.

The film had fetched her the National Award for the Best Actress. The film was later made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with Sarada playing the lead role in all the versions.

Though she has achieved huge success across industries, she confessed that she learnt the craft of natural acting only by working in the Malayalam cinema. Sarada spoke to Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) Vice-chairperson Bina Paul, about her long innings in cinema. Patience was a virtue most needed to go far in the field, she said.

Sarada, who entered the industry when quite young, credited her mother for the stardom she achieved. Recollecting her good old days in cinema, she advised the actors of the new generation to concentrate more on ‘acting’, as there are a lot more distractions now.

‘Like a family’

The film sets of her days were more like a family and such a commitment was lacking among those in the industry today, she said.

Sarada claimed her entry into politics was accidental. Though she did not have any political ambitions, she chose politics, as she could not deny the chance to serve the people who loved her and her films.

She also released a book on J C Daniel Award-winning actor Sheela at the event.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 3:02:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/iffk-2019-sarada-learnt-how-to-act-naturally-from-malayalam-cinema/article30260777.ece

