IDSFFK - awards

Moti Bagh directed by Nirmal Chander Dandriyal and ‘Janani’s Juliet’ directed by Pankaj Rishi Kumar shared the award for the Best Long Documentary at the 12 th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.2 lakhs.

‘Moti Bagh’ unpeels with gentle affection the condradictions that modernity poses to a remote Himalayan village, through the story of an 83-year old farmer-poet struggling to keep his farm alive. ‘Janani’s Juliet’ is about a Pondicherry-based theatre group which sets out to introspect the implications of caste, class and gender through an adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, after being deeply disturbed by the spare of honour killings.

‘Reason’, Anand Patwardhan’s documentary, which highlights the murders of rationalist scholars by Hindutva extremists and recent attacks by religious fundamentalists across the country, won the award for the second best long documentary. The film was screened on the last day, with the support of an order of the Kerala High Court, after being denied clearance by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

‘Chai Darbari’, directed by Prateek Shekhar, which makes forceful political commentary through random conversations of people on the streets of Ayodhya, won the award for the Best Short Documentary. ‘The Sea Laughs at the Mountain’, directed by Robin Joy, about the wait of a small fishing community for the arrival of the first monsoon rains, won the award for the Second Best Short Documentary. Sourabh Kumar Dutta won the Navroze Contractor Award for the Best Documentary Cinematography for ‘Longra’.

‘Look at the Sky’, directed by Ashok Veilou won the award for the Best Short Fiction for its subtle portrayal of political dissent in an Assamese village. ‘Dying Hair in the Wind’, directed by Shazia Iqbal, won the award for the Second Best Short Fiction, for its articulation of entrenched conservatism when it comes to gender and the prevailing of religion over other aspects of life.

‘Prathichaya’ directed by Gayathri Sasiprakash from the Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, won the award for the Best Campus film produced within Kerala, for its seamless linking of the tradtional craft of Tholpavakoothu with the modern art form of cinema.

Documentary filmmaker Madhusree Dutta was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. She reminisced about her visit to the video fest held at the same venue, Kairali theatre, 24 years back, with her debut film.

Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan and Culture Minister A.K.Balan presented the awards to the winners. Mr.Balan said that the High Court’s order permitting the screening of Mr.Patwardhan’s film was a win for freedom of expression in a country, where an undeclared emergency exists. Mr.Sreeramakrishnan expressed hope at the presence of a large number of youth at a festival which discusses serious contemporary issues.