IAF ready to begin operations in Kerala

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is prepared to commence flood-related operations in Kerala any time now, according to top police officials.

The initial phase of the operations will reportedly focus on airlifting paramedics, communication and rescue equipment to Wayanad.

The helicopter sorties are likely to commence initially from the Naval airbase in Kochi.

The police said some parts of the district remained cut off from road traffic. It was risky to move rescue workers and paramedics on foot through the hilly and forested terrain, given the looming threat of landslips and flash floods.

Officials said the IAF would launch sorties during gaps in the severe weather.

Another officer, knowledgeable of air operations, said IAF helicopter pilots would have to contend with spells of heavy swirling wind and blinding rain when navigating over the hills of Wayanad district.

It would be difficult for them to find references on the ground when flying through inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. “There was a certain amount of risk when the helicopters came down to offload passengers and cargo in the wind and rain-swept hilly terrain,” he said.

The helicopters are also likely to carry lighting equipment and portable mobile towers. The IAF has conducted a surveillance of the area and identified several landing zones.

The IAF has put all its bases under the Southern Air Command headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram on high alert in view of the prevalent weather situation at Kerala, according to defence release on Friday.

It has ordered 12 helicopters, including Mi-17 V5 and ALH, to be put on the standby for rapid deployment from the Sulur Air Base in Tamil Nadu.

The IAF has considerable experience in carrying out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Missions over the varied terrain in Kerala.

During the catastrophic floods that swamped large swathes of the State in August last, the IAF had transported NDRF teams from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu to Kozhikode on their AN-32 aircraft. Operation Karuna also involved rescue sorties by Mi-17 V5 and Advance Light Helicopters.

IAF pilots had braved overhead power lines and debris dislodged by the downwash of helicopter rotors to winch up people marooned on rooftops in Aluva and Kochi.

However, officials said the condition for such expansive air rescue operations did not exist at the moment. But, the IAF remained fully prepared to meet any contingency and is working in close coordination with the Kerala administration and sister services.