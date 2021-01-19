IAF organises adventure sports

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The main aim of the event is to encourage the spirit of sports and adventure amongst the air warriors and their families

The Air Force Station Shanghumughom organised adventure water sports activities at the Kappil lake, near Varkala, over the past two weeks. Various activities including jet skiing, kayaking and scuba diving were part of the camp organised under the aegis of the Headquarters Southern Air Command.

The main aim of the event is to encourage the spirit of sports and adventure amongst the air warriors and their families. The event had an impressive turnout with people from various age groups from Air Force fraternity taking active participation. Air Marshal J. Chalapati, VSM, Senior Air Staff Officer HQs Southern Air Command, other senior officers, air warriors, and their families attended the adventure camp. The camp will conclude tomorrow.

