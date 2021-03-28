Human rights panel wants elderly woman to be compensated

Thiruvananthapuram

28 March 2021 06:56 IST

Lapses in her blood test report conducted at Chemmaruthi PHC lab

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that an elderly woman be paid ₹15,000 as compensation in the wake of grave lapses being found in the platelet count during a blood test conducted at the Chemmaruthi primary health centre (PHC) laboratory.

Acting on a complaint by Chemmaruthi resident Swapna Sujith, commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the District Medical Officer (DMO) to pay the compensation, and if need be, recover it legally from the employees concerned. The DMO was also asked to submit an action-taken report within two months of paying the money.

The compensation is to be paid to Ms. Sujith’s mother, 67-year-old Prasanna. The lapse was detected in Prasanna’s blood test.

Ms. Sujith alleged that her mother’s platelet count was checked on January 4 at the PHC’s lab as part of treatment for diabetes. The test results showed only 10,000 cells, while the required number is 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh. On being directed to seek expert treatment, Prasanna was taken to a private hospital in Kollam where fresh tests revealed the presence of 1.82 lakh cells.

When Ms. Sujith reached the PHC to communicate her grievance, the doctor and the health inspector there behaved rudely with her, she alleged.

The commission came to the conclusion that the lab report was incorrect.