Huge participation for pongala as usual

The number of COVID-19 cases may be inching up in the State but it hardly cast a shadow over the Attukal Pongala festivities in the city on Monday.

But for the presence of women sporting masks, surveillance by health authorities, and announcements by local organisers on precautions to be taken against the COVID-19 infection, the festival was held in the usual environment of devotion and bonhomie.

K. Lalitha Bai, a retired government employee who has been offering pongala at her apartment complex at EMS Nagar at Pattoor for the past 15 years, said the crowd near the apartment was more than usual.

She said she did not know of any women in the complex who had not offered pongala owing to fears over COVID-19. The Health authorities, she said, had conducted a survey and taken down names and details of women who had come to offer pongala from districts beyond Kollam.

Vijayalakshmi, a domestic worker, said she had turned up to offer pongala near Eenchakkal without any worries about COVID-19.

There was a good crowd present in the locality, and there was little talk about the disease among the women. As the festival was held once a year, nothing much could dissuade the women from attending it.

Some back off

Divya Dipu, a doctor, said she had offered pongala at her maternal home at Manacaud.

The crowd in her residents’ association seemed a bit thinner than usual, but the Attukal temple was crowded even at 1 a.m. early Monday.

Since she was offering pongala at her house and the people in the locality were local residents or people known to them, she was not worried about COVID-19. However, a few relatives who usually turned up to offer pongala had kept away this year.

Regular announcements were being made by the association on the precautions against COVID-19 and asking people with fever and cough to be extra careful.

Many wore masks, but nothing seemed to have dampened the enthusiasm of women offering pongala, Sharika, a homemaker who offered pongala opposite the AG’s Office, said.

The crowd, in fact, seemed more than that last year. She said she was not unduly worried about the COVID-19 scare.