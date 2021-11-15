Thiruvananthapuram

Huddle Global to focus on post-COVID opportunities

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold the third edition of the annual ‘Huddle Global’ conference in virtual mode on December 8 and 9, focusing on business, investment and partnership opportunities for start-ups in the post-pandemic world.

The event will set the stage for a meeting of globally known start-up founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and representatives of Government departments, to deliberate on issues relating to the start-up ecosystem.

The conference will primarily look into the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities across the world and explore the availability of financial and technical aid for start-ups.

“We have invited world leaders to be part of the event which will also help firm up cross-border partnerships and development initiatives,” said John M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, KSUM.

Start-up expo

‘Huddle Global’ will have sessions led by Unicorn start-up entrepreneurs besides a start-up expo and hackathon.

Interested start-ups can register at https://bit.ly/ HuddleStartupExpo.

Last date of applications is November 19. For more details and registration for public participation, visit: https://huddleglobal.co.in/.


