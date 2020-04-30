Hotspots at Neyyattinkara

A day after two persons in the region were diagnosed with COVID-19, the district administration declared parts of Neyyattinkara municipality as hotspots on Thursday to contain the spread of the disease.

Restrictions have come into force in the Aralummoodu, Puthanambalam, Moonnukkalinmoodu, Koottappana, Pallivilakam, Nilamel, Alummoodu, Town, Brahmamkodu, Athiyannoor, and Vazhimukku wards of the municipality. The decision came following a meeting chaired by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan at Neyyattinkara to assess the situation.

While the meeting also mulled imposing restrictions in the adjacent local bodies, including Kunnathukal, Parassala, Vellarada, and Balaramapuram, the district administration chose to closely observe the unfolding situation in the areas prior to clamping the restrictions.

Commercial outlets selling essential commodities will be permitted to function only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in these areas. Government offices will function only with minimal workforce. The Collector also issued orders to ensure that the restrictions did not hinder smooth flow of goods vehicles.

According to official sources, the second set of throat swab samples collected from the two COVID-19 patients returned negative on the day. Another set of samples will be collected after two days.

Efforts were under way to trace those who had come into close proximity with the patients. While the 68-year-old Tamil Nadu native who hails from Melpalai in Kanyakumari was found to have sought treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital, Parassala, and NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara, the 48-year-old Neyyattinkara native had been admitted to Rollands Hospital, Neyyattinkara, and NIMS before being referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The latter had also made regular visits to a milk society outlet opposite his house at Aralummoodu.

While the Health Department was yet to identify the source of their infections, close to a hundred health workers, including seven doctors, of the three hospitals have been quarantined. A few police officers who purportedly came in close contact with one of the patients were also reportedly placed in isolation.

In all, the district administration placed 250 people in isolation on the day, thereby increasing the number of those under observation in Thiruvananthapuram to 2,087. Among them, as many as 1,946 people were quarantined at their homes.

Meanwhile, the capital city continued to witness a marked increase in vehicular movement with the police taking to task several motorists who flouted the lockdown norms.

Cases against 247

The City police registered cases against 247 people and seized 157 vehicles. As many as 120 motorists were penalised for violating the odd-even scheme for vehicles. Another 90 people were booked for failing to wear masks outdoors. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 539 cases, arrested 553 people, and confiscated 362 vehicles.

The Nedumangad police registered a case against Adoor Prakash, MP, and several others shortly after he formally launched the distribution of food kits at a function organised by the Indian Lawyers’ Congress. The Attingal MP alleged that the move was politically motivated, since the Congress has been demanding action against Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who participated in a meeting at a school in Pothencode few days ago. Congress workers organised demonstrations outside the Pothencode police station and also took out a march to the Raj Bhavan in connection with the issue.