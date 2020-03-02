Host of programmes for Women’s Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

02 March 2020 08:02 IST

A host of programmes have been lined up by the Women and Child Development Department in connection with International Women’s Day.

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said various programmes would be held across the State with the theme of this year’s celebrations ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.’ The theme is aligned with the UN Women’s new multi-generational campaign ‘Generation Equality.’

The programmes from Sunday to March 8 would be held in association with the Kerala Women’s Commission, Gender Advisory Board, Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation, Social Welfare Board, Kudumbashree, and the Kerala Social Security Mission.

The programmes on each day have been given a name. On March 1 (Sarga), wall painting competitions were held on the theme ‘ways and mechanisms to protect women’s right to health and education’. On March 2 (Dhishana), a seminar on the theme ‘pro-women Kerala’ will be organised by the KSWDC at Jawahar Sahakarana Bhavan here at 10 a.m.