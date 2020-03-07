Host of programmes by Kudumbashree

Kudumbashree will celebrate International Women’s Day with a host of programmes centred on the theme ‘My opportunity, my right.’

The programmes are based on the theme for this year’s celebrations ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.’

Special meetings

On Saturday, the nearly 2.5 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood group women will organise special meetings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Discussions will be held on gender equality and justice.

On Saturday, three successful women entrepreneurs in each district will participate in ‘She Talk’ on entrepreneurship through women. They will speak on how they overcame the odds to become successful entrepreneurs. It will help motivate other women and guide them to achieve their own entrepreneurship dreams.

Entrepreneurship training will also be provided in all districts in connection with She Talk. Flags (at least five) are being made in all community development societies since March 1 to symbolise that opportunities for women are their right. Nearly 10 lakh flags, with the Kudumbashree logo and Women’s Day theme, and made of white cloth as per green protocol, will be installed on March 8.