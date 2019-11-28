Honour for achiever local bodies

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen has called for recognising attempts to downplay the State’s gains in the general education sector.

Local bodies should not be reluctant to make up for lack of schools, he says.

The Minister was presiding over Mikavinu Aadaram, a programme to honour local self-government institutions that bagged national and State awards here on Wednesday.

Education sector

The Minister said the education sector had undergone a sea change since the present government came to power.

New school buildings, facelift for old building and new facilities, playgrounds, and high-tech facilities, had changed the education sector.

As many as 41,367 development projects with a total outlay of ₹1,659 crore had been implemented as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, he said.

Model for the nation

Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac, who felicitated the award winners, said the local bodies in the State were a model for the nation.

The State government would back local bodies that implemented novel ideas, he said.

The Pappinisseri grama panchayat in Kannur won the grama panchayat development project award competing with 2.5 lakh other grama panchayats from across the country.

Clean water and agriculture were the areas where the panchayat scored big.

The Kinanoor Karinthalam grama panchayat in Kasaragod won the national water award for conservation of biodiverse areas such as lowlands and sacred groves leading to soil and water conservation.

The Kolazhi grama panchayat won the award for being child-friendly and for implementing projects that ensure survival, development, protection, and participation of children in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Standing out

The Thiruvananthapurm district panchayat that bagged the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2019 and Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Grama Sabbha Puraskar stood out for its development achievement, particularly in the area of agriculture and allied sectors.