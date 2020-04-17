HOMS for selling, buying farm produce online

The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) at Sreekaryam here has developed an online marketing platform to help farmers and buyers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

HOMS (Horticulture-crops Online Marketing System) can be operated using Malayalam or English. Registration could be done using the mobile number free of charge, says its developer V.S. Santhosh Mithra, Principal Scientist (Computer Application in Agriculture), CTCRI.

“The seller can mention the quantity available for sale, items to be sold and location on HOMS. The buyer can upload the details in a similar manner. All such posted messages will be displayed on the market platform and everybody can see it,” Dr. Mithra said.

The ICAR-CTCRI would have no liability in price fixation or delivery of the items or transaction-related issues, he said.

Android app

HOMS is available at http://www.ctcritools.in/homs. The android mobile app of HOMS can be downloaded from the official website of ICAR-CTCRI (http://www.ctcri.org/mobileApps/homs.apk).

TOMS (Tuber Crops Online Marketing System), an online marketing system exclusively for tuber crops, is available at http://www.ctcritools.in/toms. Its android mobile app can be downloaded from http://www.ctcri.org/mobileApps/toms.apk.

Both these mobile apps would be available in Google Playstore shortly, Dr. Mithra said.