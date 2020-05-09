Thiruvananthapuram

Home quarantine enough for those coming from other States: CM

Govt. alters its earlier stand based on recommendations of an expert group

The State government has decided to allow Keralites returning home from other parts of the country to undergo home quarantine rather than institutional quarantine, provided they do not have any symptoms.

The guidelines for observing home quarantine properly will be officially issued soon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, briefing the media here on Saturday, said the government had decided to make this concession and alter its earlier stand on necessary institutional quarantine for all returning to Kerala from other States following the recommendations of an expert group headed by Dr. B. Ekbal.

Mr. Vijayan said the decision to send non-resident Keralites from other States on home quarantine was taken, as Kerala had proven that home quarantine could be implemented effectively with the active cooperation of local self government bodies and people.

The decision was also occasioned by the fact that the State could be overwhelmed, given the huge number of people waiting to get home from abroad as well as the rest of the country. Mr. Vijayan said those coming from other States into Kerala would undergo a medical check-up on arrival. If they did not have any symptoms, they would be sent on home quarantine for 14 days. Those found to be having any kind of symptoms would be made to undergo PCR test and then sent to COVID care hospitals.

If those in home quarantine developed any symptoms, they would be tested and further medical care would be made available. Only those with symptoms would be tested using PCR.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was trying to get antibody kits for testing and that these would be utilised as and when these became available. He said all pregnant women who came on flights in the past two days were allowed to go on home quarantine. However, if they required any kind of medical attention, they would not be able to opt for the hospital of their choice. They would have to first get in touch with the Health Department’s control room and proceed as per their advice.

In all districts, nodal officers had been given the task of coordinating the arrival of NRKs and organising their quarantine arrangements, he said. All quarantine centres run by the government would have a doctor and ambulance facility. The LSGs and field health workers would be in-charge of monitoring the quarantine centres.

The government also created a COVID-19 e-jagratha app for assisting NRKs with accessing medical help.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 8:35:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/home-quarantine-enough-for-those-coming-from-other-states-cm/article31545557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY