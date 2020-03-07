Holiday declared, preparations in final stages

Thiruvananthapuram

07 March 2020 07:36 IST

It is the first Pongala after plastic ban came into effect in State

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan has declared a regional holiday for the district on Monday in connection with Attukal Pongala. All educational institutions and government and quasi-government institutions in the district will remain closed.

Arrangements by the government for the Pongala are in the final stages. Street lights, emergency medical treatment, ambulance, food safety, drinking water, vehicle parking, and e-toilets are all being arranged.

Elaborate police security has been deployed. CCTV cameras will be installed at important places.

Green protocol will be observed for the fete. It is the first Pongala after the plastic ban came into effect in the State.

Night-time inspections have been intensified at ‘thattukadas’, restaurants, and hotels in important centres in the city, Food Safety Commissioner A.R. Ajayakumar said. Fourteen squads, comprising 54 food safety officers, are conducting the inspections. Complaints on food safety can be informed on phone numbers 18004251125, 8943346181, 8943346195, 7593862806.

Clean-up

Besides city Corporation employees, 1,500 temporary employees too have been deployed for the post-Pongala clean-up. Corporation vehicles and those taken on rent will be arranged.

‘Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force’ will join hands with the city Corporation for the cleaning operations as soon as the Pongala is over.

The district volunteers from the one lakh-strong volunteer force will take part in the clean-up.