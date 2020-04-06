HNL staff seek salary dues

Amidst efforts by the Central government to avoid salary cuts or lay-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of employees of the debt-ridden Hindustan Newsprint Ltd. (HNL) in Velloor in the district has approached the authorities seeking at least a part of their salary dues.

The employees of the PSU have not been paid salaries or other benefits for the past 18 months.

In a memorandum submitted to the Kottayam District Collector, the HPC Engineers Association, an employee organisation in the company, has requested to take steps to disburse the salary dues of at least six months to all the employees and contract workers. “The extraordinary circumstance caused by the COVID-19 crisis has dealt a final blow to the employees, most of whom are on the verge of committing suicide,” it read.

It further requested the Collector to issue necessary directions to the Insolvency Resolution Professional and The Committee of Creditors that are governing the company to release the salary dues of at least six months with a clause to retrieve the amount later.