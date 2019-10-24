Hindu Mahila Mandiram to help girl students

SMSS Hindu Mahila Mandiram, one of Kerala’s oldest women’s welfare and charity organisations, has unveiled a scheme, called ‘Snehasparsham’, to provide financial support to top 100 girl students from economically backward families, as part of its centenary celebrations.

The cash award will be distributed to students from government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram district at a function to be held at Chinnamma Memorial Girls HSS at Poojappura, managed by the Mahila Mandiram.

The charitable organisation was founded by Chinnamma with the aim of educating, empowering and rehabilitating girls from less privileged backgrounds, irrespective of religion or caste. Hindu Mahila Mandiram will also unveil a draft of welfare programmes and projects to give a handholding to women from economically and socially weaker background as part of its centenary celebrations.